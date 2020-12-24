TDLWD: Unemployment falls in all 95 TN counties

Every one of Tennessee’s 95 counties saw their unemployment rates fall last month, according to new data released Wednesday by the Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD).

Unemployment rates in 41 counties are now less than 5%. Fifty-four counties recorded rates of 5% or higher during the month.

Williamson County had the lowest unemployment rate. At 3.3%, its November rate dropped by 1.3 percentage points when compared to October. The new rate is just 1 percentage point higher than it was in November 2019. At 3.6%, Moore County had the state’s second-lowest rate for the month. The new figure is 1 percentage point lower than its October rate of 4.6%.

Lake County recorded the highest jobless rate in November, but it still experienced a significant drop in unemployment. The county’s new rate is 8.1%, down 2 percentage points when compared to October. Shelby County’s unemployment rate dropped more than any other county in the state. At 7.3%, it has the second-highest rate for the month, but it decreased by 3.7 percentage points when compared to its October rate of 11%.

Locally, Anderson County’s unemployment rate fell by 1.9 percentage points, going from 6.6% in October to 4.7% last month. The unemployment rate in Campbell County fell by 2.1%, dropping from 7.6% in October to 5.5% a month ago.

In Morgan County, the decline was even greater, dipping to 5.0% from 7.2% between October and November, while Roane County saw its rate fall by 1.6%, from 6.7 to 5.1%.

Statewide, Tennessee experienced significantly lower unemployment during the month. The preliminary, seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for November is 5.3%, a 2 percentage point drop from October’s revised rate of 7.3%. The new statistic is just 2 percentage points higher than the state’s unemployment rate one year ago in November.

A complete analysis of November’s unemployment data for each county, including labor force estimates for areas across the state, is available here .