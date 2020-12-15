TDH: First rounds of Pfizer vaccine have been delivered

Jim Harris 9 hours ago Coronavirus, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 21 Views

(TDH press release) The Tennessee Department of Health today announced the state has received its first shipment of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine ahead of statewide shipment on Thursday. The state obtained an early shipment of 975 doses to hold as an emergency backup supply should any receiving hospital’s supply be damaged.

With the Emergency Use Authorization issued by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and recommendations released by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices or ACIP, Tennessee anticipates receipt of 56,550 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine this week. Vaccines should be shipped on Wednesday for delivery to 28 sites covering 74 Tennessee hospitals on Thursday, Dec. 17. Tennessee expects a second shipment of 56,500 doses of this
vaccine approximately three weeks later.

“We have been preparing for months to distribute approved vaccines and we believe this will be a safe and effective tool in the fight against COVID-19,” said Tennessee Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey, MD, MBA, FAAP. “Our initial supplies of this vaccine are limited, but we are in constant contact with hospitals to prepare administration for our front-line health care workers and long-term care facility residents and staff who choose to receive it.”

The first and second Pfizer vaccine shipments will be used to provide first and second vaccine doses to individuals qualifying for Phase 1a1, as detailed in the COVID-19 Vaccination Plan for Tennessee. This plan was last updated Dec. 2 and will be modified as more is learned about the vaccines Tennessee will receive. That first priority group includes frontline healthcare workers, first responders and residents of long-term care facilities. The vaccine will likely not be widely available to the general public until February or March, according to health officials.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Two facing murder charges after body found in Roane river

Two men are facing murder charges in Roane County after a man’s body was recovered …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.