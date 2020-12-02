TBI adds Campbell man to Most Wanted list

The TBI has added a 48-year-old Campbell County man to its Most Wanted list.

Billy Jay Randolph (Image provided by TBI)

Billy Jay Randolph is wanted for criminal homicide in connection to the stabbing death of a man identified as Donnie Bryant, whose body was found in the Cedar Creek area last month.

Randolph is described as a white male, around five feet, 11 inches tall, weighing approximately 180 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

He is considered armed and dangerous, according to the TBI, which is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to his arrest.

If you do have any information you’re asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.