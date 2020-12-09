Suspect in Roane overdose death arrested in Knox

A Lenoir City man was arrested Monday night in Knoxville on second-degree murder charges out of Roane County.

Knoxville Police officers located and arrested 38-year-old Matthew Aaron Scott in the parking lot of an extended-stay motel on Cedar Bluff at around 8:00 pm Monday. He had been wanted on a second-degree murder charge in connection to the overdose death of a Roane County woman in March.

District Attorney General Russell Johnson told our partners at BBB-TV that Scott was charged in connection to the death of Haley Thomas, who was found unresponsive inside a house in the Dyllis community on March 26th.

Thomas allegedly overdosed on drugs she bought from Scott, according to the DA, and he was indicted by the Roane County grand jury in October. The owner of the home where the incident occurred, Vickie Lee Chabot of Harriman, was also indicted on a charge of tampering with evidence.