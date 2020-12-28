Susan Ann Roach Hedden, age 70, passed away peacefully, while surrounded by her loving family, on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at her home after a courageous, eighteen month battle with lung cancer. Susan was born July 31, 1950, in New York City, New York, to Richard T. Roach and Marion Hertz Roach.

Susan graduated from Clinton High School in the class of 1968 where she was a member of the National Honor Society and a varsity cheerleader. She attended the University of Tennessee and later graduated from Knoxville Business College. She worked many years in banking with Hamilton National Bank and then United American Bank in the corporate banking division. She was involved with the planning of many events that were sponsored by United American Bank in preparation for the 1982 World’s Fair.

Susan was a proud member of The Wednesday Club of Clinton for several years. She looked forward to attending the monthly meetings during the year. The many new friendships she formed during her time with the club were very dear to her.

Susan enjoyed and worked tirelessly on many Clinton High School Class of ‘68 reunions over the years. She loved getting together with all her friends and classmates in the reunion planning committee to work out the details of another successful class reunion for all her classmates. A special thanks to all the members of the planning committee. She loved you all.

One of Susan’s favorite hobbies was gardening. Each year she could hardly wait for warmer weather to arrive so she could get started planting. Her ability to choose and arrange all the different flowers and plants was amazing and the beauty of her plantings were enjoyed every day.

The Christmas season was always very special to Susan. She loved decorating her home and the Christmas tree. She would prepare the most beautifully wrapped presents and would always buy extra presents just in case someone unexpectedly would visit. She didn’t want anyone to be left out.

Susan was preceded in death by her mother, Marion Roach; father, Richard Roach; grandparents, Herbert and Margaret Hertz; uncle, Thomas Hertz; and cousin, Tommy Hertz.

Susan is survived by husband of 46 years, Don Hedden; aunts: Margie Shepard, of Dunedin, FL; Carol Hertz of Clearwater, FL; cousins, Christine Kubic and Eric Hahn of Palm Harbor, FL; brother-in-law Henry Hedden III (Lily) of Marysville, WA; sister-in-law, Martha Payne (Mark) of Clinton; niece, Heather McPherron (Nate) of Cheyenne, WY; nephews, James Hedden of Seattle, WA and Richard Hedden of Macon, GA. A very special thank you to Bonnie Shoemaker for checking in with Susan often and keeping her spirits high. Their phone conversations brought comfort to Susan.

A special thanks to Dr. David Aljadir and Dr.Vaughn Dill, and their dedicated staff, at UT Cancer Center for their valiant efforts treating Susan’s cancer. A special thanks to UT Hospice for their assistance and comfort that was provided during the final days.

For the safety of all who attend, the family requests that all visitors please wear a face covering that covers the mouth and nose.

The family will receive friends 12:00-4:00 pm, Saturday, December 26, 2020 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. Her graveside will be 1:00 pm, Sunday at Grandview Memorial Garden with Rev. Don Thomas and Rev. Scott Wilks officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made in Susan’s memory to any of the following charities or to the charity of your choice.

The American Cancer Society Paralyzed Veterans of America, 801 Eighteenth Street, Washington, DC 20006 Knox Area Rescue Ministries, 418 N. Broadway, Knoxville, TN 37917 The Salvation Army

Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com