State reports third-highest number of COVID deaths in single day

Jim Harris 4 hours ago

Tuesday, the Tennessee Department of Health reported the third-highest number of deaths in a single-day blamed on COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. 122 fatalities were reported across the state, bringing the death toll since March to 6170.

Seven new deaths were reported in three of the four counties that make up WYSH’s immediate service area, with only Morgan County not reporting a new fatality, leaving their total at 11. According to the state, there are currently 232 active cases in Morgan County, where 28.2% of the tests administered over the past seven days have come back positive for the virus.

Roane County reported four deaths on Tuesday, which brings their count up to 53. There are 646 cases active in Roane County, as of Tuesday’s update.

Anderson County’s death toll climbed by two on Tuesday to 60, with 901 cases described as active.

One COVID-related death was reported in Campbell County, bringing their total to 36. As of Tuesday’s update, there were 427 active cases in Campbell County.

The state releases statewide and county-level information seven days a week, and it can be found at www.covid19tn.gov, and at https://www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html.

