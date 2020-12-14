State: COVID case counts continue to climb

Sunday, the Tennessee Department of Health reported a new single-day high number of new COVID-19 cases in the state with 11,352. That brings the state’s total since the start of the pandemic to 454,305 cases.

The state also reported 62 new deaths on Sunday, bringing the statewide death toll to 5462.

In Anderson County on Sunday, 205 new cases were reported, sending Anderson over the 4000-case mark at 4073 since March. As of Sunday’s update, there were 751 active cases in Anderson County, and two more deaths were reported this weekend, brigning our death toll to 40. Over the past seven days, 17.4% of the COVID tests administered in Anderson County have come back positive.

Campbell County saw 74 new cases reported Sunday, along with one new death. 1988 cases have been reported in Campbell County since the start of the pandemic and Sunday’s death brings their total to 27. 300 cases are currently active, and the seven-day positivity rate is 14.8%.

Morgan County is now over the 100-case threshhold with 1046, after 52 new cases were reported Sunday. 217 cases of COVID are described as active in Morgan County, where no new deaths leaves their total at eight. Over the past seven days, 21.1% of COVID tests have come back positive in Morgan County.

Roane County reported 106 new cases on Sunday, bringing their total number of cases to 3142. 511 cases are active in Roane County, where three new deaths were reported this weekend, bringing the COVID-related death toll to 39. 20.2% of Roane County’s tests over the past seven days have come back positive.

You can find even more information on COVID-19 across the state and in each of Tennessee’s 95 counties by visiting www.covid19tn.gov.