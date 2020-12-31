Six new deaths in Anderson due to COVID; State tweaks vaccination plan

Wednesday, December 30th, was the deadliest day so far of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States as 3744 deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus were reported, setting a new single-day high.

In Tennessee, the state reported a third straight day of 100 or more deaths with 100 new fatalities on Wednesday, which also proved to be the most lethal day of the pandemic in Anderson County, where six new deaths were reported. Since the pandemic began, 66 Anderson Countians have perished. As of the Wednesday afternoon update, there were 856 active cases of the virus in Anderson County, and the seven-day testing positivity rate increased to 18.3%, meaning that 18% of those who had the test received a positive result.

One new death was reported in Roane County on Wednesday, bringing the death toll there to 54, with 658 active cases and a seven-day positivity rate of 21.8%.

In Campbell County, there were no new deaths reported, but there are currently 437 cases described by health officials as active, and the positivity rate over the past week mirrors Anderson County’s 18.3%.

The seven-day positivity rate in Morgan County has reached an astonishing 30.8% among the average of 44 people a day who are getting tested there. Wednesday alone, 36 new cases were reported and Morgan has an active case count of 235.

The state releases statewide and county-level information seven days a week, and it can be found at www.covid19tn.gov, and at https://www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html.

The Tennessee Department of Health did announce Wednesday that it has updated the state’s COVID-19 Vaccination Plan, along with its phased approach to administering COVID-19 vaccines to Tennesseans.

“COVID-19 vaccines remain limited at this time, and Tennessee’s allocation plan prioritizes those most at risk of illness and death from COVID-19,” said Tennessee Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey, MD, MBA, FAAP. “The plan also prioritizes critical infrastructure workers who have direct public exposure or work in environments posing a higher risk of exposure to the virus that causes COVID-19.“

Updates to the Tennessee COVID-19 Vaccination Plan are focused on reducing risks, according to a state press release:

• Risk to our health care infrastructure – keeping frontline health care workers at the bedside, while reducing demand on hospital capacity

• Risk to individual health outcomes – protecting the most vulnerable Tennesseans first

• Risk to our society and economy – preserving the workforce in our highest risk areas

Tennessee has updated the state’s plan based on new recommendations from the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices and discussions with Tennessee’s Unified Command Group and a stakeholder group of more than 30 partner agencies and organizations. These phases are subject to additional changes pending further recommendations from the ACIP and other federal and state partners:

Tennessee’s updated plan includes three allocation phases, based on risk and informed by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine’s Framework for Equitable Allocation of COVID-19 Vaccine .

. Tennessee is now in Phase 1a, which is subdivided into two phases: Phase 1a1 for in-patient health care providers, first responders with direct exposure to the public and staff members and residents of long-term care facilities, and Phase 1a2 for those primarily working in outpatient health care settings.

Equity remains a crosscutting consideration of Tennessee’s plan, with attention given to ensure unlicensed health care workers, low wage earners and those with limited access to health care resources will have access to vaccination.

Individuals qualifying for vaccination under Phases 1a1 and 1a2 may be offered vaccine by their employer, through their local health department or through a partnering hospital. Staff members and residents of long-term care facilities will be provided vaccinations through the federal partnership with Walgreens and CVS, in partnership with a local pharmacy or via TDH vaccination strike teams. Phase 1a1 and 1a2 individuals should check with their employer or contact their local health department for more information.

Tennessee is also beginning age-based vaccination in ten-year age brackets, starting with those aged 75 and above. Later Phase 1 groups consist of Phase 1b, which includes teachers and staff members of child care centers and kindergarten through 12th grade schools and other first responders not covered under Phase 1a1; and Phase 1c, which includes people aged 16 or older who have high-risk health conditions.

Subsequent phases prioritize critical infrastructure industries. Employees in industries not specified in the phases will become eligible as their age group is reached or according to their individual risk.

It is important to note Tennessee counties may progress through phases at different times, depending on supply of the COVID-19 vaccines and demand for them. Nearly every county-including Anderson, Campbell, Knox and Morgan counties–has moved into the second phase of COVID-19 vaccinations, according to a report you can find by following this link. Roane and Union counties are already beginning to vaccinate residents who are 75 years old or older.

TDH reminds all Tennesseans that in addition to vaccination, wearing a face mask, maintaining social distance and getting tested when exposed or sick are critical to controlling the pandemic.

Tennessee’s COVID-19 Vaccination Plan is available online at www.tn.gov/content/dam/tn/health/documents/cedep/novel-coronavirus/COVID-19_Vaccination_Plan.pdf.

Find answers to frequently asked questions about COVID-19 vaccination at https://covid19.tn.gov/prevention/vaccine/.