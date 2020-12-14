Scholarship established in Forgety’s honor

Longtime Anderson County educator Joe Forgety passed away after a battle with COVID-19 recently.
Forgety spent some 40 years with the Anderson County school system as a teacher, an administrator and later, the first safety director in the history of the school system.
His family says that his passion was making sure every student got their diploma.
A scholarship has been established in his memory and it already has collected about $6,000. The goal of the scholarship is to help high school students get everything they need to graduate but also to honor Joe Forgety’s memory and legacy.
Send your donations to:
Education Foundation of Clinton City and Anderson County Schools
Joe Forgety Memorial Scholarship Fund
212 North Hicks Street
Clinton, TN 37717