Scholarship established in Forgety’s honor

Longtime Anderson County educator Joe Forgety passed away after a battle with COVID-19 recently.

Forgety spent some 40 years with the Anderson County school system as a teacher, an administrator and later, the first safety director in the history of the school system.

His family says that his passion was making sure every student got their diploma.

A scholarship has been established in his memory and it already has collected about $6,000. The goal of the scholarship is to help high school students get everything they need to graduate but also to honor Joe Forgety’s memory and legacy.

Send your donations to:

Education Foundation of Clinton City and Anderson County Schools

Joe Forgety Memorial Scholarship Fund

212 North Hicks Street

Clinton, TN 37717

or visit www.theeducationfoundation.info/donate/