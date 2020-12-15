SCHM, 5K donates to FMCOR

The 12th annual Secret City Half Marathon & 5k was held on November 21st at Melton Lake Peninsula. The 2020 races welcomed 750 in-person participants from the east Tennessee region all the way to Washington state and Canada with COVID safety measures in place.

On behalf of Explore Oak Ridge, the Secret City Half Marathon & 5K this week announced that they have donated $1,850 to the Free Medical Clinic of Oak Ridge, which will cover the cost of care for 20 patients to the tune of approximately $12,000 worth of medical care.

The Free Medical Clinic provides no charge primary and medical care for low-income and uninsured residents of Anderson, Morgan and Roane counties of Tennessee. Learn more about Free Medical Clinic at www.fmcor.org.

Thanks to its 2020 sponsors, organizers say that the Secret City races are able to provide an unforgettable race experience for runners, while giving back to the community. A full list of sponsors can be found at www.secretcityhalfmarathon.com.

The 2021 race will be held on November 20th at Melton Lake Peninsula. Check out the Facebook and Instagram pages for specials and updates.