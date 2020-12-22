Misty Carr (CCSO)

Saturday stabbing lands pair in jail

Jim Harris

Two people were arrested following a stabbing Saturday night in Campbell County.

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office says that deputies were called to a home at 140 Beacon Lane in the Morley community at around 8:30 pm Saturday on a call of a possible assault. When Deputy Jason Shears arrived at the house, he found a man identified by witnesses as Jeffrey Carr on the floor with two stab wounds to his abdomen.

The witnesses told Shears that Dean Baird and Misty Carr knocked on the back door of the house, and when they entered, began attacking Jeffrey Carr. He was taken by ambulance to an area hospital, where he is said to be recovering from his injuries.

Investigators located Baird and Carr, and took both into custody without incident. Baird is facing a charge of aggravated assault, while Misty Carr is facing a charge of aggravated assault by domestic violence. Both are being held in the Campbell County and both are due in court in February.

It is not clear from the press release if the Carrs are related, despite having the same last name.

