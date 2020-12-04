RSCC PTK spearheads ‘unique’ fundraiser

(By Bob Fowler, Roane State staff writer) A fundraiser with a unique twist is allowing contributors to help five local charities, with votes for their favorite organizations meaning even more financial help for those groups.

It’s the latest “Honors in Action” project of the Roane State chapter of Phi Theta Kappa (PTK), the international honor society for community colleges.

This year, the project’s focus is altruism and how giving to others provides “feel good moments” and other health benefits for contributors.

The PTK chapter is hosting a website that will give people the opportunity to donate directly to the charities now through December 31.

The website,www.edugives.com, is assisting with fundraising for charities including The McNabb Center, KARM, Roane State Foundation, Second Harvest Food Bank and Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

Contributions go directly to the donor’s favorite charity, said Deborah Porter, Roane State’s PTK vice president of scholarships. “This website is our safe, fun and effective way of taking action that our communities desperately need, especially now,” she said.

With the ongoing pandemic, “everyone is suffering,” Porter said. “This is a way to help our community, the people who help our community and the people who receive the help.”

Roane State’s chapter of PTK received a $1,000 grant from the organization. That money will be distributed to the five charities, with the aid organization receiving the most votes winning $500. Second place wins $200, while the other three groups will receive $100 each.

There is a voting section on www.edugives.com that is separate from the donation link where visitors can register and cast a vote for their favorite charity. Visitors can also choose to be entered into a drawing for random prize giveaways ranging from gift cards to T-shirts. Porter said Knoxville firm Studio K Web Design built the website at no charge.

Even those who don’t donate can provide their first name and email address to become eligible for one of those giveaways and to vote on their favorite charity, Porter said.

The Roane State Foundation is a separate 501(c)(3) corporation governed by an independent board of directors and established to provide financial support for Roane State students and programs. The Foundation seeks to enhance community awareness of the college, to secure private contributions and bequests and to manage monies or properties given to the Foundation. For more information, visit www.roanestate.edu/foundation or email [email protected].