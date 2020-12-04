Roy Patterson, age 84

Roy Patterson, age 84 passed away on Wednesday, December 2 nd 2020. Roy retired from the U.S. Postal service after serving in the U.S. Army. 

Preceded in death by wife, Barbara Patterson; father and mother, General and Dovie Patterson; sister, Vivian Perkins.   

He is survived by daughters, Sheri, Traci, and Lori; sisters, Evelyn, Gelina (Dean), and Venia; brother, Troy; 4 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.   

Friends and family can come to Holley Gamble Funeral Home at their convenience between the hours of 12:00-4:00 pm, Sunday, December 6, 2020 to view and sign the register book. Roy’s graveside service will be 1:00 pm, Monday, December 7, 2020 at Anderson Memorial Garden. 

Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

