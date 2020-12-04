Rocky Top man indicted in October bank heist

A federal grand jury in Greenville returned a one count indictment on November 18th against 31-year-old Warren Calvin Lavender of Rocky Top, charging him with robbing the One Bank of Tennessee Bank branch in Oak Ridge back in October.

According to the US Attorneys Office, Lavender entered a plea of not guilty to the charges in the indictment on December 3rd, and will remain in custody pending trial, which has been set for December 28th.

According to court records, on October 23rd, Lavender entered the One Bank of Tennessee in Oak Ridge and passed a note to the teller demanding money.

His eventual arrest was made as the resullt of a joint effort between local and federal law enforcement officials.