Report: Santa to take pre-Christmas tour of Caryville

According to the Volunteer Times online publication, Santa Claus is coming to the town of Caryville.

Santa will reportedly team up with the Caryville Fire Department to take a tour of the town on the back of one of its fire engines.

According to the Times, the event is scheduled for 2 pm on Sunday, December 20th, and more details will on the route and more will be released within the next few days.