Reminder: Winter Farmers’ Market closed Saturday

The Oak Ridge Winter Farmers’ Market is taking a break for the holidays, and will be closed this Saturday, December 26th. The indoor Winter Farmers’ Market will reopen on Saturday, January 2nd at 9 am at St. Mary’s School on Vermont Avenue n Oak Ridge. This weekend is the only weekend there will not be a market, as they will be open every Saturday through March.

And, remember that you can order your items online Mondays through Thursdays and then schedule a time to come in and pick them up at curbside during the Saturday market.

Use coupon code FREE1 for your first pickup when you order by following this link, and get your first one with no service fee.