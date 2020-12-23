Reminder: Winter Farmers’ Market closed Saturday

The Oak Ridge Winter Farmers’ Market is taking a break for the holidays, and will be closed this Saturday, December 26th. The indoor Winter Farmers’ Market will reopen on Saturday, January 2nd at 9 am at St. Mary’s School on Vermont Avenue n Oak Ridge. This weekend is the only weekend there will not be a market, as they will be open every Saturday through March.
And, remember that you can order your items online Mondays through Thursdays and then schedule a time to come in and pick them up at curbside during the Saturday market.

Use coupon code FREE1 for your first pickup when you order by following this link, and get your first one with no service fee.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

