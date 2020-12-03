Reminder: OR Winter Farmers’ Market

The Winter Farmers’ Market will return for its fifth season on Saturday, December 5th from 9 am to 12 noon inside the gym at St. Mary’s Catholic School, at 323 Vermont Avenue.

It will be open Saturdays through March (closed Dec. 26).

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, vendors will be spread apart in the gym to allow for social distancing, and all vendors and customers will be required to wear masks, in keeping with CDC protocols.

New this year is a 100% touch-free curbside pickup program called “Market-to-Go.” Customers can shop online during the week, and then pick it up curbside on Saturday mornings.

For information on how to volunteer, offer a market workshop, sponsor the children’s program or order online, visit www.GrowOakRidge.org.