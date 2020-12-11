RCSO investigating after body pulled from river

Jim Harris

According to Roane County Sheriff’s Office investigators, foul play has not been ruled out as they look into the death of a man whose body was pulled from the Emory River in Harriman on Wednesday morning.

Members of the Roane County Rescue Squad retrieved the body of a man identified by law enforcement as 37-year-old Aaron Brown from the water near a boat access off of Webster Road Wednesday morning. There have been conflicting reports of where Brown resided, but we are working to confirm his hometown. His body was transported to the UT Regional Forensics Center for an autopsy, that will hopefully shed light on the cause of death.

The investigation is described as ongoing, and we will pass along more information as it becomes available.

