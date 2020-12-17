RCSO Deputy fired amid TBI probe

Jim Harris 6 hours ago Local News Leave a comment 30 Views

Roane County Sheriff’s Department Captain B.J. Walker has been fired during a TBI investigation. Walker reportedly bought, and had in his possession, a Polaris RZR that had been reported stolen. No further information regarding the incident has been released the as the investigation is continuing. Walker had been with the sheriff’s office since 2008.

In a letter informing Walker of his termination, Sheriff Jack Stockton stated, in part that “[y]our termination is a result of the investigation that was performed by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. It was determined that you purchased and had in your possession at one time a Polaris RZR that was stolen. You have violated several policies.”

As more information becomes available, we will pass it along to you.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

OR Council seeks citywide mask mandate

Monday night, the Oak Ridge City Council unanimously passed a resolution asking Anderson County Mayor …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.