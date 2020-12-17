RCSO Deputy fired amid TBI probe

Roane County Sheriff’s Department Captain B.J. Walker has been fired during a TBI investigation. Walker reportedly bought, and had in his possession, a Polaris RZR that had been reported stolen. No further information regarding the incident has been released the as the investigation is continuing. Walker had been with the sheriff’s office since 2008.

In a letter informing Walker of his termination, Sheriff Jack Stockton stated, in part that “[y]our termination is a result of the investigation that was performed by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. It was determined that you purchased and had in your possession at one time a Polaris RZR that was stolen. You have violated several policies.”

As more information becomes available, we will pass it along to you.