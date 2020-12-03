Randy Burnworth, age 62 of Jacksboro, TN passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at his home. Randy was a dedicated husband, was a great provider and a loving father. He liked to fish and playing cards.

Randy is preceded in death by his father, Robert Burnworth Sr.; brother, Robert Burnworth Jr.; and sister, Veronica Burnworth.

Randy is survived by his mother, Jackie Burnworth of Huntington, IN; wife of 41 years, Linda Burnworth of Jacksboro, TN; daughter, Mindy Burnworth of Jacksboro, TN and a host of other friends and family.

Randy’s family will receive his friends from 12pm – 1pm on Saturday, December 5, 2020 in the chapel of Jones Mortuary with his graveside service to follow at Beechgrove Cemetery in Beechgrove, TN with Brother Robert Jones officiating.

Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.