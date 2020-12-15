Patricia (Pat) Ann Hilemon Patty, 79

Patricia (Pat) Ann Hilemon Patty, aged 79, passed away on December 10, 2020. She was born July 27, 1941 in Irwin, TN. While she lived most of her life in Clinton, TN she also lived in California, New Jersey and Alaska. Pat and her husband Edward (Bud) moved to Alaska in 1979. She enjoyed working at Sportsmedicine Fairbanks for many years, but her heart was always in Tennessee. After 19 years they returned home to retire and do some traveling. Pat enjoyed making picture quilts and working on family genealogy. She was known for her generosity and hospitality. She was a people person,loved family and checking in on extended family and her numerous cousins

Pat is preceded in death by her parents, Ed and Helen Hilemon and her husband Edward Patty.

She is survived by her siblings: Pamela Hilemon Gross and David Hilemon, sons: Keith (Sheri) Anderson, and Dusten (Laurie) Patty, Jeff (Cathy) Patty, and Dennis Patty. Grandchildren, Chris (Angie) Patty, Tiffany Patty, Jenya (Ross) Towler, Drew Anderson and Lillian Patty. Great grandchildren, Taylor Melgaard, Rowan Patty, Gracie Brown, Emery Patty and Autumn Towler.

Graveside services to be held at Oak Ridge Memorial Gardens, Saturday, December 19th at 3pm.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Second Baptist Church, Clinton TN. https://secondbaptist.ccbchurch.com/goto/giving

A celebration of life will be scheduled in the future.

Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.