Pastor Archer V. Corder, 81, of Clinton departed this life on Monday, December 21st, 2020 at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville.

Born September 13th, 1939 he was the son of the late Robert Doyle and Opal Vertie Corder, brothers Douglas C. Corder, James Leon Corder, Gene Allen Corder, sister Margaret Ann LaRocco, and nephew Barry Doyle Corder.

Pastor Corder was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, friend, and pastor. His commitment to family and Christ was evident to anyone who knew him. “Archie” gave his heart to Christ in 1973, eventually becoming a licensed minister with the Assemblies of God. Retiring from K-25 to begin pastoring full time, he founded Christian Outreach Center and Christian Outreach Academy two years later. He devoted over 47 years to Christ, 24 as senior pastor. He also served as chaplain for the Anderson County Sherriff’s office for several years. Retiring in 2004, he enjoyed camping and additional time with his family and dogs. He could often be seen supporting his great grandchildren at ballgames while continuing to share Christ with anyone who would listen. Prayer by means of intercession was his passion that continued throughout his life.

His memories will be cherished by his wife Wanda Faye Corder, daughters, Kimberly Richards and Vanessa Lynn Dycus; sister in law, June Corder; granddaughter, Brittnie Leah Lucas; grandsons, Randall Vance Young, Brandon Chaye Stitt, and Cody Allen Garner; 2 great-granddaughters; 5 great-grandsons and a host of nieces and nephews and he was a replacement grandfather for many.



The family will receive family and friends on Saturday, December 26, 2020, from 5pm to 7pm, with funeral immediately following at 7pm at the Clinton Church of God in Clinton, Tennessee. The processional for the burial will begin at 2pm at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton, Tennessee and Burial to follow at Grandview Memorial Gardens in Clinton, Tennessee at 2:30pm.



Pastor Curtis Akers and Randall Young officiating, Brandon Stitt sermon.



Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.