Overturned FedEx semi snarls traffic on I-75 Wednesday

Jim Harris 2 hours ago

A FedEx tractor-trailer overturned Wednesday morning on I-75 near mile marker 128, snarling traffic on the interstate and on surface streets as people sought alternate routes.

The crash happened at around 9:20 am Wednesday, according to the THP, when the dual tractor-trailer belonging to FedEx and driven south by 46-year-old Michael Farmer of Corbin, Kentucky, failed to maintain his lane of travel and struck the guardrail. That sent the truck into the median, where it lost a tire on one of its trailers, before crossing into the northbound lanes, where it struck a second tractor-trailer, and overturned, coming to rest on its side in both the roadway and the median. The second big rig was able to pull off on to the shoulder.

The THP reports that both men were wearing seat belts, and that the driver of the second semi was not injured. Farmer, however, is reported to have suffered injuries, the nature and extent of which were not indicated. He was cited for failing to maintain his lane and failure to maintain control of the semi.

The roadway was opened back up at around 1:30 pm and the scene was cleared later in the afternoon.

