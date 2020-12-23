Sue Kristjansson

ORUD Natural Gas announces departure of Sue Kristjansson

Jim Harris 13 hours ago Local News Leave a comment 343 Views

(ORUD Natural Gas press release) ORUD Natural Gas, a natural gas utility provider serving Anderson and Roane Counties for nearly 70 years, is announcing the departure of its President & CEO, Sue Kristjansson. Her last day will be Monday, December 28, 2020.

Alan Liby, Chairperson of the ORUD Board of Commissioners, will serve in the role as acting President & CEO until a permanent replacement is named.

Ms. Kristjansson came to ORUD a little over three years ago after a nationwide search. The majority of her career has been spent in the natural gas industry including but not limited to roles in Marketing, Brand Management, and Legislative Affairs. She has been an invaluable asset to the company and local community since her arrival. Under her leadership, ORUD launched a complete and successful re-branding campaign in late 2018. In the summer of 2019 she spearheaded the opening of a second office location for the District in Kingston, to better serve the customers of Roane County. Those combined efforts ultimately landed ORUD a national industry Marketing & Sales Award earlier this year. Her leadership contributed to strengthening the ties between ORUD and its community partners, as well as highlighting the community outreach efforts as part of the company’s core values. Additonally, Ms. Kristjansson served on the Oak Ridge Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed my time here in Oak Ridge.  The people in this community have been so welcoming and clearly love their city.  The team at ORUD is second to none and I know that they will continue to be the very best at what they do for years to come.”

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

TennCare mixup sends health info to wrong recipients

TennCare, the state’s Medicaid program, says that letters containing health information belonging to up to …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.