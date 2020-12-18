ORT: December already worst month of pandemic so far in Anderson

As the first round of the first vaccines against COVID-19 are administered across the state, and the promise of a second vaccine being approved in a matter of days looms on the horizon, there is some hope as we head toward the holidays that we are closer than ever to the end of the pandemic that has killed over 306,000 Americans. However, it is worth noting that, with two weeks remaining in the month, Anderson County has already recorded more new cases, deaths and hospitalizations than it did in the entire month of November, which had been the worst month of the pandemic so far.

As our partners at Oak Ridge Today point out, in the 30 days that make up the month of November, Anderson County reported 1239 new cases, 13 deaths and 21 hospitalizations due to COVID-19.

So far, including the numbers from the state health department released on Thursday, in just the first 17 days of December, Anderson County has reported 1443 new cases, 16 deaths (including two reported on Dec. 17) and at least 22 hospitalizations.

The new case total for December passed November’s total on Tuesday. The death and hospitalization totals passed November’s totals on Wednesday, ORT notes.

Campbell County reported three new deaths on Thursday, a single-day high that brought their total to 30 deaths since the start of the pandemic, and Morgan County recorded a new death—it’s 11th, and fifth in just the past couple of weeks.

The state releases statewide and county-level information seven days a week, and it can be found at www.covid19tn.gov, and at https://www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html.

For more, visit www.oakridgetoday.com.