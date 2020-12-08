ORPD to step up enforcement over holidays

(ORPD press release) The Oak Ridge Police Department (ORPD) is partnering with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) to increase impaired-driving enforcement from Dec. 18, 2020, to Jan. 1, 2021, surrounding the holiday season. The THSO’s statewide Booze It and Lose It campaign is part of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over nationwide mobilization.

“The Oak Ridge Police Department will be increasing our enforcement efforts during this time in an attempt to stop impaired driving. As we participate in this statewide safety campaign, drivers can expect to see more officers and more traffic stops all across Oak Ridge,” said ORPD Sergeant and Tennessee Highway Safety Office Network Coordinator Matthew Johnston. “During this holiday season we want to remind drivers to not drive impaired. It should be everyone’s goal operating a motor vehicle to arrive alive.”

Increased state and national messaging about the dangers of drunk driving, coupled with increased sobriety checkpoints and high visibility enforcement, aim to drastically reduce the number of drunk-driving crashes, injuries, and fatalities this year.

“We ask all Tennesseans to please drive safely this holiday season,” said THSO Director Buddy Lewis. “Our state and local law enforcement partners will be out in full force to secure Tennessee roadways. We want everyone to make it home safely, so please designate a sober driver.”

The consequences of a single DUI conviction for a first-time offender in the state of Tennessee may include costly fines, court costs, legal fees, jail time, mandatory drug and alcohol treatment, and/or the installation of an ignition interlock device in the offender’s vehicle.

The THSO provides grant funding to support ORPD’s increased enforcement efforts during the Booze It and Lose It holiday campaign. For more information about the THSO, please visit www.tntrafficsafety.org.