ORAU announces giving campaign exceeded goal

Jim Harris 10 hours ago Local News Leave a comment 24 Views

Oak Ridge Associated Universities (ORAU) says that it exceeded its goal of raising $100,000 in donations as part of its internal annual giving campaign that benefits the United Way and Community Shares.

In a press release, officials stated that total donations during the past 10 years of these efforts have totaled more than $1 million.

As part of the 2020 ORAU Annual Giving Campaign, a total of $106,373.72 was pledged, with employees donating by way payroll deduction and could earmark their donation for either the United Way, Community Shares, or both nonprofit organizations.

“ORAU is especially proud of our employees for stepping up during such a time of uncertainty and COVID-19 to help others in need in our communities,” said ORAU President and Chief Executive Officer Andy Page in the release. “This year, the entire campaign was conducted virtually, so our internal organizations did not have the opportunity to include fundraisers and friendly competitions to raise money like we have done in the past.”

ORAU provides innovative scientific and technical solutions to advance national priorities in science, education, security, and health, the press release said. Through a specialized teams of experts, unique laboratory capabilities, and access to a consortium of 127 major Ph.D.-granting institutions, ORAU works with federal, state, local, and commercial customers to advance national priorities and serve the public interest, the press release said. A 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation and federal contractor, ORAU manages the Oak Ridge Institute for Science and Education for the U.S. Department of Energy.

Learn more about ORAU at www.orau.org.

