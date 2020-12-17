OR Council seeks citywide mask mandate

Monday night, the Oak Ridge City Council unanimously passed a resolution asking Anderson County Mayor Terry Frank to issue a mask mandate limited to the parts of Oak Ridge that lie in the county, or at least, allow the Council to issue one inside city limits.

Under existing Executive Orders from Governor Bill Lee, county mayors have the authority to issue countywide mask mandates to try and stop, or at least, slow the spread of COVID-19. Health officials have stressed that wearing a mask, while not foolproof, can reduce one’s risk of contracting or spreading COVID-19 and other respiratory ailments.

Oak Ridge straddles both Anderson and Roane counties, and while a mask mandate has been in effect in Roane County—including those parts inside city limits—since November 23rd, no such mandate has been issued on the Anderson County side.

Mayor Frank has repeatedly said she has no intention of issuing a countywide mask mandate, leaving that decision instead up to individuals and businesses, but the resolution adopted this week is specific only to the city of Oak Ridge and would have no bearing on the rest of the county. Last month, the Last month, the Anderson County Commission unanimously approved a resolution “strongly urging” the public to not give in to so-called “pandemic fatigue,” and to continue to take precautionary measures to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

With rising case counts and an increase in the number of deaths—two were reported in Anderson County on Wednesday, bringing the death toll since the start of the pandemic to 43—city leaders want the flexibility to make rapid decisions in the interest of public health.

The state releases statewide and county-level information each day and it can be found at www.covid19tn.gov, and at https://www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html.