One new COVID death reported in Anderson

The Tennessee Department of Health reported one new COVID-19 related death in Anderson County on Sunday, bringing the local death toll to 56. In all, since March, 6512 Tennesseeans have died after contracting COVID.

The state says that there are currently 943 active cases of the virus in Anderson County and that 17.2% of the COVID tests taken over the past seven days have come back positive, which is slightly below the state’s average over that same timeframe of 17.7%.

No new deaths were reported in Campbell County over the weekend, but there are 451 active cases there, and like in Anderson, 17.2% of the tests given over the past week have yielded positive results.

Morgan County also reported no new deaths on Sunday, but there are 263 cases described as active by the state, which also says that 27.4% of the COVID tests given in the past week have come back positive for the coronavirus.

In Roane County, 48 people have died since the start of the pandemic, with a couple reported this weekend, and there are 700 active cases in Roane Couty. 20.2% of the tests given in Roane Coutny over the past seven days have come back positive.

The state releases statewide and county-level information each day and it can be found at www.covid19tn.gov, and at https://www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html.