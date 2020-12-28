One new COVID death reported in Anderson

Jim Harris 18 hours ago Coronavirus, Local News Leave a comment 283 Views

The Tennessee Department of Health reported one new COVID-19 related death in Anderson County on Sunday, bringing the local death toll to 56. In all, since March, 6512 Tennesseeans have died after contracting COVID.

The state says that there are currently 943 active cases of the virus in Anderson County and that 17.2% of the COVID tests taken over the past seven days have come back positive, which is slightly below the state’s average over that same timeframe of 17.7%.

No new deaths were reported in Campbell County over the weekend, but there are 451 active cases there, and like in Anderson, 17.2% of the tests given over the past week have yielded positive results.

Morgan County also reported no new deaths on Sunday, but there are 263 cases described as active by the state, which also says that 27.4% of the COVID tests given in the past week have come back positive for the coronavirus.

In Roane County, 48 people have died since the start of the pandemic, with a couple reported this weekend, and there are 700 active cases in Roane Couty. 20.2% of the tests given in Roane Coutny over the past seven days have come back positive.

The state releases statewide and county-level information each day and it can be found at www.covid19tn.gov, and at https://www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

THP seeking info on fatal hit-and-run on Christmas Eve

The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) is seeking the public’s assistance with the investigation of a …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.