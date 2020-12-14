One killed in Clinton crash Friday

One woman was killed and a man injured in a head-on collision Friday afternoon in Clinton.

The crash occurred at around 5:30 pm in front of the Anderson County Health Department building on North Main Street, and preliminary indications are that Elizabeth Rau had been headed north on Main Street when her car crossed over the center line, and into the path of an oncoming pickup truck.

The two vehicles collided head-on, killing Rau and injuring the driver of the pickup, whose name was not immediately released. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries.

We are awaiting the completion of the final accident report, and when that becomes available, we will follow up on this story.