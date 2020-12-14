One killed in Clinton crash Friday

One woman was killed and a man injured in a head-on collision Friday afternoon in Clinton.

The crash occurred at around 5:30 pm in front of the Anderson County Health Department building on North Main Street, and preliminary indications are that Elizabeth Rau had been headed north on Main Street when her car crossed over the center line, and into the path of an oncoming pickup truck.

The two vehicles collided head-on, killing Rau and injuring the driver of the pickup, whose name was not immediately released. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries.

We are awaiting the completion of the final accident report, and when that becomes available, we will follow up on this story.

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

