Oak Ridge to hold “Reverse” Christmas Parade Saturday

As we reported last month, the Oak Ridge Chamber of Commerce and the city of Oak Ridge will try to fill the void left by the COVID-related cancellations of so many Christmas parades, tree lightings and other time-honored traditions, with a twist on one of those traditions.

The city wil hold what is called a “reverse parade,” where the floats are the ones that are stationary and it will be the spectators driving the parade route.

The Reverse Parade will be held Saturday, December 12th from 6 to 8 pm with the theme of “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas.”

The night of the parade, floats will line the northbound lanes of Lafayette Drive (heading toward Oak Ridge Turnpike) and spectators will drive down the southbound lanes (heading toward Illinois Avenue) to enjoy the festivities from the safety and comfort of their own cars, according to the city.

To view the parade, spectators will enter Lafayette Drive from the eastbound lane of the Oak Ridge Turnpike. The parade entries will be lining the other side of Lafayette beginning at the Emory Valley Road intersection and ending at the Midway Road intersection. A goodie bag will be given to the first 1,000 cars. Cars may begin driving the route at 6 p.m., and the last cars will be admitted at 8 p.m.

The northbound lanes of Lafayette Drive will be closed to traffic beginning around 3 pm Saturday, with the southbound lanes and access roads being closed to traffic beginning around 5pm. Both closures will remain in effect until the parade ends at 8.

As with so many events this holiday season, and throughout this year, officials say that the decision to move to the “reverse” parade was made after discussions between Chamber staff and city leaders over shared COVID concerns.

Of the over 40 entries in the parade, organizers say that spectators will be treated to a wide variety of floats, including a Christmas Tree farm, a pirate ship with a working cannon(!), dancers and gymnasts, the Oak Ridge High School “WildBand,” and many others before coming to the end of the route, where they will be greeted by one other than Santa Claus.

The “reverse” parade is sponsored by the Oak Ridge Chamber of Commerce and the City of Oak Ridge.