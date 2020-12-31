Oak Ridge suspends in-person court proceedings through January

In light of the recent record number of COVID-19 cases and related hospitalizations in Tennessee, as well as the Governor’s issuance of Executive Order 70 on December 21, 2020, and under the constitutional, statutory, and inherent authority of the Tennessee Supreme Court, Oak Ridge City Court adopts the following provisions:

All in-person proceedings in all state and local courts in Tennessee, including but not limited to municipal, juvenile, general sessions, trial, and appellate courts, shall be suspended from the close of business on Monday, December 28, 2020, through the close of business on Friday, January 29, 2021.

Please contact the Oak Ridge City Court Clerk’s Office at (865) 425-3536 to schedule a new court date and time.

As a reminder, City offices, including the Court Clerk’s Office, will be closed for the New Year’s Day holiday on Friday, January 1, 2021.