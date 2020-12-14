Oak Ridge announces holiday schedule changes

All City of Oak Ridge administrative offices will be closed on Thursday, December 24 and Friday, December 25 in observance of Christmas.

Additional closures and adjustment to City services and facilities are listed below:

· Household Trash and Recycling Collection: Pick-ups will run on a one-day delay during Christmas week · Waste Connections Convenience Center: Closed all day December 25 · Civic Center: (incl. pool & Senior Center) Closed Dec. 19-Jan. 4 · Oak Ridge Public Library: Closed Dec. 24-27 & Jan. 1, Closing at 6 p.m. on Dec. 31 · Scarboro Community Center: Closed Dec. 19-Jan. 4 · Centennial Golf Course: Closed Dec. 24-25

City of Oak Ridge offices will also be closed on Friday, January 1, 2021, for New Year’s Day.

Household trash and recycling pickup will occur as scheduled on New Year’s Eve (Dec. 31, 2020) and New Year’s Day (Jan. 1, 2021). For questions, contact Waste Connections of Tennessee at (865) 482-3656 or visit www.WasteConnectionsTN.com.

You can still continue to make utility payments online at https://customerservice.oakridgetn.gov/ or by phone 24/7 by calling (833) 268-4341 (6-digit account number required). Customers are also welcomed to use the overnight drop box located in the parking lot at 200 S. Tulane Avenue or payments can be mailed to P.O. Box 1 Oak Ridge, TN 37831.

For more information, visit www.OakRidgeTN.gov or call the City Manager’s office at 865-425-3550.