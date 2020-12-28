Norma Sampsell Freeman Pruitt, age 75, passed away peacefully on Christmas morning. She was preceded in death by her mother Helen Wall Sampsell, father Charles Arthur Sampsell, brother Ronald Sampsell and husband Ned Pruitt.

Norma was born in Harriman, Tennessee on July 24, 1945 and was raised there. She graduated from Tennessee Tech University and then moved to Dalton, Georgia where she was a school teacher until she became a full time mother to Melissa and Jennifer. She loved attending and supporting her church, First Baptist. She loved to travel and she never met a stranger. Her five grandchildren were her world and she would visit them often in Atlanta, supporting their sports and extra-curricular activities.

Norma is survived by her daughters and son-in-laws, Melissa and Jim Hale (Lawrenceville, GA) and Jennifer and Steve Reeves (Brookhaven, GA); her brother and sister-in-law Donald and Karen Sampsell (Oak Ridge, TN); her sister-in-law Alice Sampsell (Knoxville, TN); her grandchildren, Braxton, Brady and Bryce Hale, Miller and Maggie Meeks; nieces and nephew, Millie (Sampsell) Weiler, Howard Sampsell, and Sonya (Sampsell) Anderson and her many great nieces and nephews.

A graveside burial will take place Monday, December 28 at Estes Cemetery in Coalfield, Tennessee. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Tennessee Baptist Children’s Home where her father spent countless hours volunteering. Their address is PO Box 2206, Brentwood, TN 37024, online at https://tennesseechildren.org/ or The Alzheimer’s Association at 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601, online at https://www.alz.org/ to help continue their important work in providing care and accelerating research for this awful disease. Please mark your donations “In memory of Norma Pruitt”.

