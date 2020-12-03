New online services available through Dept. of Safety, Homeland Security

Jim Harris 9 hours ago Local News Leave a comment 18 Views

(TDOSHS press release) The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s (TDOSHS) Driver Services Division announces a new online service for customers with suspended or revoked driver licenses. Reinstatement customers can now submit compliance documents online in e-Services. For many, this will allow the reinstatement process, from suspended or revoked to reinstated, to take place completely online without visiting a Driver Services Center in person. All services now available online in e-Services:

  • Submit Reinstatement Documents
  • Pay Reinstatement Fees
  • Reissue After Reinstatement
  • New Tennessee Resident & New Driver License Application
  • Driver License or CDL Renewal
  • Driver License or CDL Duplicate
  • CDL Medical Certification Renewal 
  • Change of Address
  • Schedule a Road Skills Test Appointment
  • Advance a GDL License
  • Driver License Practice Test
  • Driving History / MVR
  • Reprint Confirmation
  • Submit an Owner Operator Report
  • Manage Emergency Contacts

The Department continues to encourage all Tennesseans seeking driver services to utilize the online portal when possible. For services not available online in e-Services, customers may visit a Self-Service Kiosk, participating county clerk partner or are encouraged to make an appointment for their Driver Services Center visit. To learn more about submitting compliance documents online, visit https://www.tn.gov/safety/driver-services/reinstatements.html.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Adventure Anderson has “For the Love of Tennessee Travel Safe” decals, clings

Adventure Anderson has received its shipment of “For the Love of Tennessee Travel Safe” window, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.