New online services available through Dept. of Safety, Homeland Security

(TDOSHS press release) The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s (TDOSHS) Driver Services Division announces a new online service for customers with suspended or revoked driver licenses. Reinstatement customers can now submit compliance documents online in e-Services . For many, this will allow the reinstatement process, from suspended or revoked to reinstated, to take place completely online without visiting a Driver Services Center in person. All services now available online in e-Services:

Submit Reinstatement Documents

Pay Reinstatement Fees

Reissue After Reinstatement

New Tennessee Resident & New Driver License Application

Driver License or CDL Renewal

Driver License or CDL Duplicate

CDL Medical Certification Renewal

Change of Address

Schedule a Road Skills Test Appointment

Advance a GDL License

Driver License Practice Test

Driving History / MVR

Reprint Confirmation

Submit an Owner Operator Report

Manage Emergency Contacts

The Department continues to encourage all Tennesseans seeking driver services to utilize the online portal when possible. For services not available online in e-Services , customers may visit a Self-Service Kiosk , participating county clerk partner or are encouraged to make an appointment for their Driver Services Center visit. To learn more about submitting compliance documents online, visit https://www.tn.gov/safety/driver-services/reinstatements.html.