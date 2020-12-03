New online services available through Dept. of Safety, Homeland Security

(TDOSHS press release) The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s (TDOSHS) Driver Services Division announces a new online service for customers with suspended or revoked driver licenses. Reinstatement customers can now submit compliance documents online in e-Services. For many, this will allow the reinstatement process, from suspended or revoked to reinstated, to take place completely online without visiting a Driver Services Center in person. All services now available online in e-Services:
- Submit Reinstatement Documents
- Pay Reinstatement Fees
- Reissue After Reinstatement
- New Tennessee Resident & New Driver License Application
- Driver License or CDL Renewal
- Driver License or CDL Duplicate
- CDL Medical Certification Renewal
- Change of Address
- Schedule a Road Skills Test Appointment
- Advance a GDL License
- Driver License Practice Test
- Driving History / MVR
- Reprint Confirmation
- Submit an Owner Operator Report
- Manage Emergency Contacts
The Department continues to encourage all Tennesseans seeking driver services to utilize the online portal when possible. For services not available online in e-Services, customers may visit a Self-Service Kiosk, participating county clerk partner or are encouraged to make an appointment for their Driver Services Center visit. To learn more about submitting compliance documents online, visit https://www.tn.gov/safety/driver-services/reinstatements.html.