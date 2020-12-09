Morgan schools halt athletics until Dec. 18

(Report by BBB-TV) Morgan County schools has temporarily halted all sports and extracurricular activities, effective today, Wednesday, December 9, 2020.  In an email distributed by the county schools director, David Treece, the email stated, “This is to let you know that all extracurricular activities will be canceled effective tomorrow (12/9/20) through the start of Christmas Break (12/18/20). No practices or games will be played. Once the break starts, you may honor your commitment to tournaments outside of our county. You may also resume practices in the school starting next Friday after 3:00pm.” 

With that all games scheduled for Morgan County teams will now be either rescheduled, or be a no-contest.

The school system announced on Tuesday that they would be going virtual only effective on Monday, December 14th and that sports would be suspended starting then, however in a surprise move yesterday, the school system decided to “pull the plug” early and stop extracurricular activities.

Nutrition Services will provide a take home food bag for all students by the end of this week, according to the announcement. In its announcement, MCS said that, “Providing these additional days of separation prior to Christmas Day will allow families to celebrate with confidence that viral spread has been minimal due to school exposure.“

Students in Morgan County will return to school on Tuesday,  January 5th.

