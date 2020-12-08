Morgan County going all-virtual through end of semester

The Morgan County Schools announced Monday that it will transition to district-wide remote learning on Monday, December 14th.

Students will receive their academic work prior to dismissal at the end of this week, according to the system’s announcement, and all student work must be returned to schools no later than Wednesday, December 16th at 2:00 P.M. Staff will report to their building for standard working hours.

During the week of Monday, December 14th through noon on Friday, December 18th, all extracurricular activities will be suspended, including sports, clubs and other after-school activities.

Nutrition Services will provide a take home food bag for all students by the end of this week, according to the announcement.

In its announcement, MCS said that, “Providing these additional days of separation prior to Christmas Day will allow families to celebrate with confidence that viral spread has been minimal due to school exposure.“

Students in Morgan Countywill return to school on Tuesday, January 5th.