More safety tips from CFD

Here is the latest holiday safety tip from the Clinton Fire Department as they celebrate the “12 Days of Christmas” with 12 days of fire safety information:

Use lights and extension cords approved for safe use by a nationally recognized testing laboratory like Underwriters Laboratories (UL), ETL-SEMKO (ETL). And never connect more than three strands of incandescent lights together! Do not leave your Christmas lights up all year. Lights will get dry and brittle in the summer sun and become a fire hazard.

