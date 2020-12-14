More holiday safety tips from CPD

The Clinton Police Department is hoping that you have a safe and happy holiday season, and to that end, wanted to put together a few tips to help ensure that your Christmas is “crime free”.

WHEN PARKING

– Try to park in well-lit areas.

– Always close the windows and lock your car, even if coming back “in a minute.”

– Hide small valuables in the glove box or under the seat. Lock larger items in the trunk or cover them up. Regardless of what may be in them, all shopping bags are a giveaway to a thief and even the smallest item is a temptation.

WHILE SHOPPING

– Try to avoid carrying large amounts of cash.

– Stay alert and be aware of what’s going on around you.

– If you carry a purse, keep it close to your body, preferably in front of you where you can see it, and cover the clasp or flap with your hand or forearm. Never carry open bags or purses without flaps or zippers (an easy mark for a pickpocket).

– Men should carry their wallets in an inside coat pocket or side pants pocket; not in the rear pants pocket.

– Never overburden yourself with packages. Being loaded down may make it difficult for you to keep track of your purse or wallet or to respond to a situation.

– When shopping with children, hold their hand as much as possible. Teach them that if they get separated from you in a shopping mall, they should go to a security guard or store clerk for assistance. Make sure they understand to never go into the parking lot to look for you.

FOR YOUR HOME

– Take an extra minute to make certain that doors and windows are locked before going out. Don’t forget about the overhead garage door.

– Leave lights and/or a radio on so that it looks like someone is home. The installation of inexpensive timers can help.

– If you are going out of town, there are several things you should do prior to leaving. Make sure to install at least one timer. Also, ask a friend or relative to watch your home and bring in the newspapers and mail (having these deliveries stopped is a good idea).

– Ask the person to make the house look “lived in” by rearranging the curtains periodically and.. if we are lucky enough to have a white Chrtistmas, shoveling new fallen snow (an obvious sign to a burglar).

– Finally, if you are going out of town, don’t forget to request an “extra patrol” holiday house watch.

Find out more about that program HERE.

