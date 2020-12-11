Jackson Garner lets fly one of his school single-game record 10 three-pointers on Friday, January 24th, 2020 at Campbell County. (Photo by Shari Bryant) NOTE: This record has since been broken--by Garner himself--against Gatlinburg-Pittman in November 2020--with 10.

More changes to CHS hoops schedule; Dragons face Wildcats tonight on WYSH

Ah, the 2020 high school basketball schedule shuffling has already claimed one of the Clinton High basketball doubleheaders set for next week, as the Campbell County-at-Clinton District contests set for Monday have been postponed to a date to be announced in the near future.

Tonight, though, the season rolls on with a huge early-season showdown in Oak Ridge, as the 5-1 Clinton Dragons tangle with the 4-1 Wildcats, in a rematch of last season’s District title game, won by Oak Ridge, 73-69. Clinton comes in with a balanced scoring attack but also feature a dominant scorer in Jackson Garner, who enters tonight’s game averaging over 35 points per game, and is chomping at the bit to get back out on the court after missing the last game due to contact tracing. Oak Ridge, meanwhile, has exploded for 100 points or more in each of their last two games.

The scheduled girls’ matchup between Clinton and Oak Ridge has been rescheduled for January 14th due to, you guessed it, COVID concerns.

That misfortune will give us the opportunity for a special Fox & Farley Full Court Press Pregame Show that will start at 7:00, immediately following Trading Time Primetime, where we are expecting to be joined by Dragon Head Coach Chris Lockard for a preview of this huge District showdown in Oak Ridge. Tip time for the Dragons and the Wildcats will be 7:30 tonight, and of course, you will hear it all right here on WYSH.

