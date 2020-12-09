Miss Apple Festival, AC’s own Jordan Bowling, spearheads charity campaign

(Submitted) Friend of the station, and reigning Miss Apple Festival, Jordan Bowling is heading up a “25 Days of Giving” Fundraising Campaign to raise $1000 for a local organization – Open Doors, TN and for Children’s Miracle Network. The total funds raised will be split between these 2 charities. Miss Apple Festival is a part of the Miss Tennessee Scholarship Competition. Jordan will be competing for the job of Miss Tennessee in Memphis June 27 – July 3, 2021. Jordan’s social impact initiative encourages people to “open the doors of opportunity and possibilities” to kids and adults with disabilities. Her platform is Open Doors, Tennessee (a local organization). Open Doors, TN was founded by Steve and Kelly Johnson, who are the parents of Will Johnson. Will and Jordan cheered together at Anderson County High School and became quick friends. Open Doors is committed to providing opportunities for kids with special needs and their families.

For every $5 someone donates, their name is entered into a drawing. Jordan has already given away a Christmas Joy basket filled with hot chocolate, warm blanket and other Christmas items when the campaign reached $100. At $250 she gave away a Wall Plaque/wooden Memory Board. The next drawing will be when the $500 goal is met, then $750 and $1000. Drawing Winners are posted on the Miss Apple Festival Facebook page and on Instagram.

If you would like to DONATE to the “25 Days of Giving” Fundraising Campaign, please see the following donation opportunities:

https://missamericaforkids.org/Contestant/jordanbowling

Venmo: Jordan_Bowling_6

(Reference “25 days of Giving” (Venmo and Paypal)

Paypal: [email protected]

Mail Donation Checks to

Address: MISS APPLE FESTIVAL 2020

Jordan Bowling

“25 Days of Giving”

PO Box 1249

Norris, TN 38351

Please include your name and address so that Jordan can send you a personal thank you note and a charitable receipt.

Also, Jordan, Miss America 1987 (Kellye Cash) and several other Miss Tennessee candidates will be performing Live via Facebook on December 17 around 3:30 p.m. Tune into the Miss Tennessee Scholarship Competition Facebook Page on December 17, 2020 to watch “An East Tennessee Christmas Party with Miss Tennessee” (this will be filmed in Anderson County!).

Facebook Page: Miss Apple Festival 2020

Instagram: @missapplefestivaltn

Learn more about the Miss Tennessee 2020-2021 Candidates at FB: Miss Tennessee Scholarship Competition.

Jordan will be with us on “Ask Your Neighbor” Friday morning to tell us all about it, and update us on what else she is up to thesedays. Tune in Friday, December 11th, at 10:15 am.