Merry Christmas from the Radio Ranch!

Because of the holiday, there will be no Trading Time Primetime Thursday (Dec. 24).

The staff is off on Christmas Day (Fri., Dec. 25), so the Country Club Morning Show, Trading Time and Ask Your Neighbor will not be heard.

Saturday, December 26th, there will be no Saturday Morning Classic Hit Country Show, Trading Time, and the Shylock’s Bluegrass Picks Hour.

Regular programming will resume at 11 am Saturday with the T. Scott Jones radio program.

From all of us here at WYSH and WQLA, here’s hoping you have a very Merry and Blessed Christmas! Stay safe, stay warm, and stay healthy!