Merry Christmas from the Radio Ranch!

Jim Harris 4 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 27 Views

Because of the holiday, there will be no Trading Time Primetime Thursday (Dec. 24).

The staff is off on Christmas Day (Fri., Dec. 25), so the Country Club Morning Show, Trading Time and Ask Your Neighbor will not be heard.

Saturday, December 26th, there will be no Saturday Morning Classic Hit Country Show, Trading Time, and the Shylock’s Bluegrass Picks Hour.

Regular programming will resume at 11 am Saturday with the T. Scott Jones radio program.

From all of us here at WYSH and WQLA, here’s hoping you have a very Merry and Blessed Christmas! Stay safe, stay warm, and stay healthy!

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Lee extends Executive Order through February

Gov. Bill Lee has extended the state of emergency in Tennessee through the end of …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.