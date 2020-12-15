MEDIC holding two events through this week

MEDIC Regional Blood Center is hosting its Annual Friends and Family event week through December 18.

Included this year is MEDIC’s first ever tree decorating contest. Various departments have decorated trees at the Ailor Avenue donation center in downtown Knoxville. Voting is completed by donating for your favorite tree. All proceeds benefit East TN Children’s Hospital.

The SEC is hosting the 2020 Blood Drive Challenge through December 17. Donors can use this link to participate in the challenge: https://tinyurl.com/yc27afqg

Donors can participate in Friends and Family and be counted as part of the SEC Challenge as well.

The Friends and Family event runs through December 18th, while the SEC Challenge wraps up Thursday, December 17

You can donate at any of MEDIC’s Donor Centers and Community Drives. Here is a list of the fixed donor sites across the region:

Downtown Knoxville – 1601 Ailor Avenue

Farragut – 11000 Kingston Pike

Athens – 213 E. Washington Avenue, Suite 104

Crossville – 79 S. Main Street

Location hours, directions and a complete list of Mobile Blood Drive can be found at www.medicblood.org

MEDIC is requiring all donors to wear a mask or face covering. If a donor does not have a mask or face covering, MEDIC will provide one.

Appointments can be made to donate whole blood online at www.medicblood.org using the donate link. Appointments are required for Platelet and COVID Convalescent Plasma donations. Appointments can also be made by calling 865-524-3074. MEDIC is allowing whole blood walk-in donors.

MEDIC Regional Blood Center has seen an increase in demand for blood products is not seeing the donors needed to fulfill inventory needs.

As a reminder, the blood, platelets and plasma on the shelves now is what would be used in a trauma event and it takes three days for donated blood to be processed and ready for distribution.

Donors will receive a special edition MEDIC Gift, $5 Salsarita’s coupon, and a Texas Roadhouse Appetizer coupon. Donors are also automatically entered to win various raffle prizes through this week.

Again, for more, visit www.medicblood.org