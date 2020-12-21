MEDIC holding “Pint Before Christmas” event amid critical need for blood, CCP

MEDIC Regional Blood Center will host the Annual Pint Before Christmas Promotion this week (Monday, December 21st-Wednesday, Dec. 23rd).

MEDIC says it is now at the critical level for blood types O Positive; O Negative; A Positive; and for COVID Convalescent Plasma (CCP) donations.

You can donate at any of MEDIC’s fixed donor centers and at community blood drives, the addresses, hours and directions of which can be found at www.medicblood.org.

MEDIC is requiring all donors to wear a mask or face covering. If a donor does not have a mask or face covering, MEDIC will provide one.

Appointments can be made to donate whole blood online at www.medicblood.org using the donate link. Appointments are required for Platelet and COVID Convalescent Plasma donations. Appointments can also be made by calling 865-524-3074.

MEDIC is allowing whole blood walk-in donors.

MEDIC says it has seen a decline in donations due to COVID, but that the blood supply needs have remained steady throughout the pandemic.

Donors will receive a special edition MEDIC shirt, Texas Roadhouse Appetizer coupon, Salsarita’s $5 coupon and an Ober Gatlinburg Lift Pass.

Again, for more information, visit www.medicblood.org