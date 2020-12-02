MEDIC expanding collection of COVID Convalescent Plasma (CCP)

MEDIC Regional Blood Center is expanding COVID Convalescent Plasma (CCP) collections in both their centers and through a mobile collections’ initiative. CCP is plasma collected from someone who has recovered from COVID-19 and used to treat patients currently affected by the virus.

There is a high demand for CCP and to date, according to MEDIC, which says it has not been able to collect enough to meet that need.

“We have been working with other blood centers through the summer to import CCP to meet our needs,” said director of communications and donor engagement Kristy Altman in a press release asking for the public’s help, adding, “Unfortunately, those supplies have been depleted and we will need to collect all of the CCP that we need moving forward.”

To accomplish that, MEDIC will increase CCP appointments at both the downtown Knoxville and Farragut donor center, and adding CCP appointments at their Athens center. Finally, MEDIC will also be collecting in Blount, Hamblen, Union and Scott counties during special mobile setups.

Appointments are required for CCP donors, who will need to complete paperwork and undergo a pre-screening process. All potential donors must have had a positive lab result or a positive antibody lab result and must be 28 days symptom-free.

Interested donors should call MEDIC at 865-521-2682 or visit the CCP tab at www.medicblood.org.