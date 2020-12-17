Chase Johnson (Photo--Office of the Speaker of the Senate)

McNally announces Johnson as Senior Policy Adviser

Jim Harris 6 hours ago Local News Leave a comment 21 Views

Lt. Governor Randy McNally, who represents Oak Ridge in the State Senate, announced Wednesday that Chase Johnson has joined the Office of the Speaker of the Senate as Senior Policy Advisor. Johnson replaces Tim Sigler, who recently departed the office to join the University of Tennessee as Assistant Vice President for Government Relations and Advocacy.

In a press release announcing the move, Lt. Gov. McNally said, “Chase Johnson is a valued member of our Senate team with experience in all aspects of our operations. Over the years, he has done fantastic work taking on many different challenges and excelling each time. He will be an outstanding addition to the Speaker’s office.”

A graduate of UT-Martin, Johnson has served as a Research Analyst for four of the Senate’s nine standing committees during his 15 years as a General Assembly staff member, according to information provided by McNally’s office. Most recently, he served as Research Analyst for the Senate Judiciary Committee under Chairman Mike Bell (R-Riceville).

As Senior Policy Advisor, Johnson will oversee a wide portfolio of research and policy duties for Lt. Governor McNally in addition to serving as his staff designee on the State Building Commission.

A native of Gallatin, Johnson resides in Castilian Springs with his wife and three children.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

OR Council seeks citywide mask mandate

Monday night, the Oak Ridge City Council unanimously passed a resolution asking Anderson County Mayor …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.