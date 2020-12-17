McNally announces Johnson as Senior Policy Adviser

Lt. Governor Randy McNally, who represents Oak Ridge in the State Senate, announced Wednesday that Chase Johnson has joined the Office of the Speaker of the Senate as Senior Policy Advisor. Johnson replaces Tim Sigler, who recently departed the office to join the University of Tennessee as Assistant Vice President for Government Relations and Advocacy.

In a press release announcing the move, Lt. Gov. McNally said, “Chase Johnson is a valued member of our Senate team with experience in all aspects of our operations. Over the years, he has done fantastic work taking on many different challenges and excelling each time. He will be an outstanding addition to the Speaker’s office.”

A graduate of UT-Martin, Johnson has served as a Research Analyst for four of the Senate’s nine standing committees during his 15 years as a General Assembly staff member, according to information provided by McNally’s office. Most recently, he served as Research Analyst for the Senate Judiciary Committee under Chairman Mike Bell (R-Riceville).

As Senior Policy Advisor, Johnson will oversee a wide portfolio of research and policy duties for Lt. Governor McNally in addition to serving as his staff designee on the State Building Commission.

A native of Gallatin, Johnson resides in Castilian Springs with his wife and three children.