Mary Ruth Jones, age 79 of Clinton

Mary Ruth Jones, age 79 of Clinton, TN, passed away at the University of Tennessee Medical Center on December 21, 2020. She was a generous, strong willed person with a great sense of humor. She was a devoted wife and mother who loved her family very much. Mary was of the Baptist faith.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Fred Jones, parents, Billy and Rosalee Hill and son, Timothy Clayton Jones.

She is survived by her sons, Clifford Carlell Jones and Cory Shane Jones; daughter, Rose Marvell Phillips and husband Larry; grandchildren, Neil Jones, Erin Montgomery and husband Justin, Megan Jones, Danielle Steward and husband Bud, and Larry Daniel and wife Jessica; great-grandchildren, Zachary, Austin, Cody, Natalie, Isabella and Sophie; as well as numerous other family members and friends.

The family will gather at Anderson Memorial Gardens on Thursday, December 31st at 2:00pm for interment.

Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements. Online condolences for the family may be expressed at www.jonesmortuaryllc.com

