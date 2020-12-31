Mary Pauline Sharp, age 92 of Lake City, TN passed away on Monday, December 28, 2020 at the Summit View Of Rocky Top. She was born January 18, 1928 in Cheatham County, TN to the late Jessie Clarence and Gracie Henrietta Abernathy Dowlen. Pauline was a member of the Longfield Baptist Church in Lake City. She is preceded in death by her parents, son, Johnny Sharp, brother, Jessie Dowlen, Jr., sister and brother-in-law, Nancy & Bob Chambers and nephew, Larry Chambers.

Surviviors:

Daughter Kathy Dowlen Baird Lake City

Grandchildren Brandon Baird & Stephanie Powell

Chris Baird Powell

Justin Sharp & Stacey Lake City

Great Granchildren Hannah & Connor Baird

Visitation: 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Thursday, December 31, 2020 at Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Funeral Service: 7:00 PM, Thursday, December 31, 2020 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Donnie Disney officiating.

Interment: 12 Noon, Friday, January 1, 2021 at the Woodlawn Cemetery in LaFollette, TN.

You may also view Pauline’s obituary and guestbook online at www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com

Hatmaker Funeral Home of Lake City is in charge of arrangements.