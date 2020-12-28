Mary Elizabeth (Betty) Witt

Mary Elizabeth (Betty) Witt went to her eternal home with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge after suffering Covid-19 complications. Betty was born on July 30, 1942, in Athens, TN, to Ella Lee and George Austin Bailey, both of whom preceded her in death.

Betty was a graduate of Oliver Springs High School and attended both Tennessee Wesleyan University and the University of Tennessee. She retired from Y-12 Federal Credit Union, where she enjoyed many special friendships over the years and always looked forward to having lunch with the other retirees as often as possible. Betty loved sports (especially UT football, the Lady Vols and NASCAR), gardening, and needlepoint, but nothing brought her more delight than her family. Betty was a member of First Baptist Church of Oliver Springs. She was a beloved wife, mother, Momar, and Momo. Her sweet smile and spirit will always be with us.

She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Frank Thomas (Tom) Witt; sons, Mark Witt and Jack (Julee) Witt; daughter, Leigha Witt; grandchildren, Allyson Witt, Austin Witt, Jonah Witt, Jenna Witt, Ella Stewart, and Hudson Edwards; cousin, James Brummett; and a host of others who loved her, including honorary daughter, Marlene Bannon. The family would like to thank the entire medical team and staff at Methodist Medical Center for the care they gave to her, particularly during the time others were unable to visit due to Covid restrictions.

A graveside service will be held on Sunday, December 27, 2020, at noon at Anderson Memorial Gardens in Clinton, TN. The family asks that all those attending please wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to serve the Witt family. A message of condolence may be left for the family at www.sharpfh.com.

