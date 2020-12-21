Martha Inez Guastini, age 95, of Lake City

Jim Harris 9 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 28 Views

Martha Inez Guastini, age 95, of Lake City, Tennessee passed away on December 1, 2020 at her residence. Martha was born July 17, 1925 in Briceville, Tennessee to the late Charley Carter and Raney Wilson Carter. In addition to his parents, Martha is preceded in death by her husband William Prim and sons: Glenn Prim, and Gus.

Survivors:

Son   Roger Prim and wife Linda of Lake City

Grandchildren   Kerry Mara, Lisa Wiseman

                          Trent, Travis, and Tonya Phillips

Great Grandchildren   Andrew, Sammy, Sara and Matt Mara

                                   Justin Wiseman

Per Martha’s request, she will be cremated.

Hatmaker Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Fred Austin Fox ,age 88

Fred Austin Fox ,age 88, passed away December 18, 2020 at  Oak Ridge Memorial Methodist …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.