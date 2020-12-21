Martha Inez Guastini, age 95, of Lake City, Tennessee passed away on December 1, 2020 at her residence. Martha was born July 17, 1925 in Briceville, Tennessee to the late Charley Carter and Raney Wilson Carter. In addition to his parents, Martha is preceded in death by her husband William Prim and sons: Glenn Prim, and Gus.
Survivors:
Son Roger Prim and wife Linda of Lake City
Grandchildren Kerry Mara, Lisa Wiseman
Trent, Travis, and Tonya Phillips
Great Grandchildren Andrew, Sammy, Sara and Matt Mara
Justin Wiseman
Per Martha’s request, she will be cremated.
Hatmaker Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.